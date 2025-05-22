Jindal Company Fire: Blaze at Igatpuri Factory Yet To Be Doused Even After 36 Hours, May Continue for More Days

A massive fire has been raging for more than 36 hours at the Jindal company premises in the Mundhegaon area of Maharashtra's Igatpuri. The fire has destroyed multiple industrial units and led to a large-scale emergency response from authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department.

Also Read | Massive Fire Breaks Out at Jindal Company Near Mumbai-Nashik Highway; No Casualties Reported.

Authorities have evacuated residents and workers within a one-kilometre radius as thick smoke and the intensity of the flames continue to rise, raising fears that the fire may persist for several more days. The fire broke out on Tuesday morning, May 20, and spread through several sections of the company, including warehouses and production units.

Igatpuri, Maharashtra: A massive fire at Jindal company in Igatpuri's Mundhegaon area has been raging for over 36 hours, causing extensive damage to multiple units. Firefighting teams from nearby districts and the NDRF are working hard to control the blaze, but thick smoke and… pic.twitter.com/kx4RI2NS0G — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows huge flames, with black smoke filling the sky, causing further panic and pollution in the area, concerning local authorities and residents.

Firefighting teams from nearby districts, including Nashik, Mumbai, and others, along with NDRF personnel, have been deployed at the site. Authorities have cordoned off the area and ordered medical staff and ambulances to be on standby mode.

Meanwhile, power outages were reported in the Public Works Department, District General Hospital, Golf Club, Laviar Karanja, Chandak Circle, and Mumbai Naka, which was affected after the substation was damaged by fire at the company.