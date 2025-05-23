Jindal Company Fire: Blaze Rages for Over 40 Hours, 5 Villages Evacuated Amid Explosion Fears

A massive fire at Jindal Polyfilms Ltd. near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri has sparked major safety concerns for nearby villages, as the blaze continues for over 40 hours. Authorities have taken urgent measures to evacuate five villages to prevent loss of life.

The fire, which started around 1:30 am on Wednesday, intensified due to the presence of highly flammable polypropylene chips stored at the site. Despite efforts from 22 state and local agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire remains uncontrolled and could continue for another two to three days.

The biggest threat now is a propane gas tank located just 30 to 60 meters from the fire. If it explodes, the flames could spread up to 250 meters and damage houses within a 1 km radius. To prevent such a disaster, the administration has evacuated five villages: Mundhegaon, Mundhegaon Wadi, Mukane, Padli, and Shenwad. Residents have been shifted to safer locations and are currently staying with relatives.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed within a 3 km radius, and emergency teams are continuously cooling the gas tank to avoid a blast. District Collector Jalaj Sharma said, “The priority is to ensure the safety of people and control the spread of the fire. Once the fire is under control, a full investigation will follow.”

Police, revenue, health, and industrial safety departments are on-site, working together to manage the crisis and protect nearby communities.