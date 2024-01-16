Joggers’ Club of Nashik celebrates Makar Sankranti

Nashik, Jan 15

The Joggers’ Club of Nashik celebrated Makar Sankranti on Monday, January 15, at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan in the morning. All members of the Joggers’ Club were present amid the cold weather including women and senior citizens. They exchanged tilgul and also distributed it to other joggers and walkers at the ground. Chairman of Joggers’ Club of Nashik Yogesh Deshpande, members Krishna Nagare, Jagdish Gadkari, Shekhar Nikumbh, Uday Kothavade, Deepak Kale, Vinay Birari, PD Jadhav, Bhupendra Bhat, and others were present on this occasion.

Photo: Joggers Club on Ishwar’s mail