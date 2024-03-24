‘Joint efforts needed for Nashik-Pune Rail Line’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 28

The proposed route of the Nashik-Pune Semi High-Speed Rail, which will be useful for hundreds of commuters and students, will be changed and taken via Shirdi. Due to this, most of the talukas in Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Pune will suffer. The Shirdi route is inconvenient and therefore this route should be changed, and the original route be maintained. For this, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of Graduate Constituency, Satyajeet Tambe has written to the major public representatives of the three districts, appealing to them to make joint efforts to maintain the original route.

Nashik-Pune Semi High-Speed Railway was earlier via Sangamner. Now it has been made via Shirdi; depriving many parts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Pune districts of development. The people of Sinnar, Sangamner, Junnar, Narayangaon, Manchar, and Chakan will suffer as a large number of people go to Pune and Nashik from these towns for education, employment, or industrial pursuits. Four industrial estates namely Chakan, Bhosari, Musalgaon, and Sinnar in the districts of Pune and Nashik are also on this route. Therefore, all of us must make an effort to make this project happen as planned, appealed MLC Satyajeet Tambe in the letter.

This correspondence has been sent to to Co-operation Minister Dilip Walse Patil, MP Hemant Godse, MP Sadashiv Lokhande, MP Amol Kolhe, MLA Balasaheb Thorat, MLA Atul Benke, MLA Dilip Mohite-Patil, and MLA Manikrao Kokate. It is also demanded that the public representatives take up the issue of the Nashik-Pune semi-high speed railway at their respective levels and provide the benefits to lakhs of people, said MLC Tambe.

Presenting his stand, MLC Tambe has said in the letter that since the Ahmednagar-Pune railway line is through Daund, it takes twice as much time to travel between Ahmednagar and Pune by rail than by road. As a result, this Ahmednagar-Pune railway is not beneficial. That the Ahmednagar to Pune railway should be a direct route, has been an old demand of the citizens. The same mistake is likely to happen with the Nashik-Pune Semi-High Speed Railway. There is also a feeling that the Nashik-Pune railway will remain Nashik-Pune in name only, and the people of Sinnar, Sangamner, Junnar, Ambegaon, Chakan, Manchar will not get any benefit from it, he expressed.