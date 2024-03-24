Know crowd situation at polling stations from comfort of home

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 23

A mobile app is being developed to know how crowded certain centres are during polling. By showing polling conditions online, this app will help maintain the polling percentage, said the Deputy Collector and Deputy Election Officer Dr Shashikant Mangarule. He was speaking at a press meet organised to create awareness about voting.

He further said that contributions should be made to increase the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections. He appealed to people to come out and vote after checking the crowd situation at their centres, and increase the percentage of voting.

He said that special arrangements would be made for the disabled, patients, and lactating mothers coming to the centre. The meeting was attended by District Information Officer Samprada Bidkar, Election Deputy Tehsildar Rajesh Ahire, Pradnya Kulkarni of Election Branch, Vote Awareness Social Media Coordinator Pruthviraj Chavan, and others. Samprada Bidkar said that the cooperation of media persons will go a long way in establishing an ideal model of exercising the right to vote. Pruthviraj Chavan gave information about what should be done by media persons on social media to increase the voting percentage.

Info

Women took the lead

Indian democracy and Lok Sabha elections are considered to be the biggest in the world. There are nearly 96 crore voters across the country and nearly 46,86,000 voters are registered in Nashik district. In this, the enrollment of women per thousand is remarkable. Dr Mangarule also said that it is necessary to increase the percentage of voting, just like the voter registration, and only then will the festival of democracy be celebrated in the true sense.