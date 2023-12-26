Lackadaisical approach by administration could lead to loss of land on Trimbak Road

Nashik, Dec 26

Government agencies do not seem to be interested in maintaining the reservation on 25 acres of land on Trimbakeshwar road, despite lack of space to implement government schemes. The land is in front of the Police Training Center (PTC). There is no follow-up by the Revenue Department, nor is the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) presenting any plea in the court. If both the Revenue Department and NMC won’t take a firm stand in this regard, the land worth Rs 1500 crore will be left out of the government reservation. The developers have already lifted reservations in the development plan of NMC.

After the option of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in the year 2000, instead of lifting the reservation, efforts were made to give the lands to the NMC or any department of the government. However, reservation on the land in front of the PTC has a different complication. While this plot was supposed to be available to the NMC for free under the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, there was a confusion about how it would benefit the developer, leading to a controversy in 2017-18.

Survey No 750, 751, and 755 in front of PTC is 24.62 acre, and as many of these documents were found to be altered, the High Court took serious notice of it. According to the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, the land could be acquired by the government free of charge or as Nazarana land or even on payment of a small amount. However, the Revenue Department showed a lackadaisical approach and canceled the land acquisition process itself.

It is said that the process was revived after the then Collector Mahesh Zagde objected to it. However, since the land is in the name of the Municipal Corporation in this case, the developer who owns the land has approached the Supreme Court. The NMC must present its side in court. However, no such action has been taken. The final hearing in this regard will be held in the Supreme Court on January 16, and if the NMC does not plead, there will be a one-sided decision, and the strategic land will be taken over by the developer.

Quote

NMC has appointed Advocate Kadam and the Municipal Corporation will present its side in the court.

- Harshal Baviskar, Deputy Director, Urban Planning, Nashik Municipal Corporation