‘Lay high-voltage cables underground or face protest’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Feb 3

Office bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have demanded that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) lay overhead high-voltage cables underground, and keep the transformer in a safety box within 15 days, otherwise face protest. A memorandum regarding the same was recently submitted to MSEDCL Superintending Engineer Dnyandev Padalkar

There is a growing urbanisation in Pathardi, and there has been a long standing concern about MSEDCL’s overhead high-voltage cables in this area. A tragic incident occurred a couple of weeks ago when a kite string got entangled in the cable, resulting in the loss of life of a young child. This incident highlights the urgent need to address the safety issues associated with the power cables in Pathardi.

Despite registering several complaints at Pathardi sub-office of MSEDCL, the electric wires are not laid underground. Employees of MSEDCL have to climb the pole to repair it whenever the power supply is interrupted. During the rainy season, repair works are often delayed due to heavy rains, and electricity supply is interrupted for hours, causing mental and financial hardship to the citizens and businessmen in this area.

In Pathardi, there is a potential risk of accidents due to the overhead high-voltage power cables located near various societies and apartments. To mitigate this risk, it is urged that the MSEDCL promptly addresses this issue. It is demanded that cables in Narhari Nagar, Muralidhar Nagar, Sukhdev Nagar, Damodar Nagar, Ayodhya Colony, Kadave Nagar, Sadasiv Nagar, Prashant Nagar, Anand Nagar, and R K Lawns should be laid underground in order to avoid fatal accidents.