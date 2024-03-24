Lecturer caught under wheel of bell-van, dies

Nashik, Feb24

In a horrific accident, a lecturer died after getting caught under the wheel of a bell-van at Amrutdham Chouphuli on the Mumbai-Agra highway. The incident took place on Saturday, February 24 morning. The deceased teacher has been identified as Vinita Ramchandra Kuyte (27).

After the accident, the police detained the driver of the bell-van. Vinita Kuyte, a resident of Keshav Lila Park on Makhmalabad Road, was going to the Agriculture College run by the KK Wagh Institute at Saraswati Nagar on a moped (MH-15-DG-1261). While taking a turn on the way at Amrutdham Chouphuli, her moped was hit by a moving bell-van (MH-15-HH-8464). She fell under the rear wheel of the bell-van. The moving wheel went over her head and Kuyte died on the spot. Deceased Kuyte is unmarried and is survived by her mother, father, and brother. A case has been registered in the Panchavati police station regarding the accident, and police constable Ganesh Malwal is investigating under the guidance of senior police inspector Madhukar Kad.

Helmet shattered

Vinita Kuyte, who died in the accident, was wearing a helmet. But as she got caught under the rear wheel of the bell-van, the helmet got stuck in the wheel which went over her head. The helmet was shattered in the accident.