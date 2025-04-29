Lemon Prices Spike in Nashik’s Heat; Leafy Vegetables Turn Budget-Friendly

As temperatures in Nashik near 40 degrees Celsius, stepping outside in the afternoon has become extremely difficult. In this intense heat, the demand for cold drinks like lemon sorbet, sabja water, and shikanji has risen sharply—pushing lemon prices to new highs in the local market.

Currently, lemons are being sold at Rs 5 to Rs 10 each, depending on size and quality. Just a few weeks ago, buyers could get four lemons for Rs 10. Now, they are paying Rs 20 for just three large lemons. In some markets, two medium-sized lemons cost Rs 10. This price hike is benefiting lemon farmers but affecting the common man’s household budget.

During summer, homemade coolers such as lemon sorbet, panhe, and kokum drinks become popular, increasing lemon demand. Prices usually rise with the season, but this year’s heat has caused an earlier spike.

Interestingly, while lemons and some fruits are getting expensive, the prices of vegetables have come down significantly—even during the ongoing wedding season. Leafy greens like fenugreek, spinach, and coriander are now available at Rs 15 to Rs 20 per bunch. Other vegetables like eggplant, dodka (ridge gourd), and gilke (sponge gourd) are selling at Rs 20 per pound. Tomatoes, which are known for their frequent price jumps, are currently priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Cucumbers, a summer favorite, are selling for Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg. In wholesale markets, cucumber rates range between Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,800 per quintal. The arrival of sesame has increased too, causing prices to stabilize at Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 per quintal.

Lemons in wholesale markets are fetching Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 per quintal, but in some places with high supply, prices have dropped to Rs 2,000–3,000. Meanwhile, the arrival of soybean has decreased, keeping its rates steady at Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,200 per quintal.

With summer setting in firmly, the food market is showing a mix of rising and falling trends—relieving some buyers and burdening others.

