Leopard Attack in Nashik: Big Cat Kills Two Children in Seven Days; Villagers Stage Protest

Farmers and villagers in Khadangali, Nimgaon-Deopur and Panchale in Sinnar taluka staged a roadblock protest for about one and a half hours at 10 am on Sunday, September 14, at Khadangali crossing. They demanded immediate action to capture a leopard that attacked three children in the past seven days, killing two of them.

After forest officials gave written assurance that additional staff would be deployed to trap the leopard, the MIDC police mediated, and the roadblock protest was withdrawn.

Last Sunday, a leopard attacked a child, Shiv Bose, in Nimgaon-Deopur, injuring him. The same evening, it attacked another child, Sarang Thorat (11), in Panchale and killed him. Even as the forest staff were searching for the leopard during the last seven days, on Saturday night, it surfaced again, this time killing a one-and-a-half-year-old child of a labourer in Nimgaon-Deopur.