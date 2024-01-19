Leopard caught in Nandurdi

Niphad, Jan 19

The Forest Department informed that the leopard, which had been roaming in Nandurdi for the last eight days, was captured at Raut Vasti in the morning on Friday, January 19. The farmers here had spotted the wild cat roaming in the farm. Later, the Forest Department installed cages in this area. This leopard got caught in a cage in the morning. The Forest Department released it in its natural habitat after inspecting it.

19Nandurdi Bibtya