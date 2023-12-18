Leopards attack seven goats

Lokmat News Network

Niphad, Dec 18

The terror of leopards continues in the region near Godaghat in Tarukhedle, Niphad. Two leopards attacked seven goats in the cattle shed around 5 am on Sunday, December 17. Three goats were killed and one was injured in this attack. These leopards took three goats with them. Residents are not living in fear due to these attacks and are demanding that the Forest Department install cages to catch these wild cats.

Two leopards entered Sagar Jagtap’s shed in Tarukhedle village and attacked seven goats. Jagtap has suffered severe financial loss. He has demanded financial aid from the government.

The leopards attacked my goats causing a huge financial loss. I had earlier requested the Forest Department to install the cage, but they did not take any action. My loss could have been avoided.

Sagar Jagtap, Farmer, Tarukhedle

Livestock is in danger as leopards are present in Tarukhedle village. The Forest Department should make efforts to catch them.

Prashant Gawli, Social Worker, Tarukhedle