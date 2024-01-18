Leopards spotted in Deolali Camp

Domestic animals, stray dogs, pigs, chickens near Darna river are attacked by leopards

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 18

Three leopards were found roaming along the drainage adjacent to the old station wadi near Deolali Camp railway station. A cage has been installed here by the Nashik Forest Range Office of Nashik West Forest Division to catch these leopards.

Citizens here have spotted leopards near Deolali station, Nanegaon Road, and other areas. The forest is adjacent to this area. Due to this, leopards are frequently spotted here. The nearby riverbeds, streams and thick trees provide a fertile and favourable habitat for leopards. These wild cats were found roaming in the area near the railway station recently. After two days of increasing complaints in this regard, the forest department has installed a cage at this place.

Domestic animals, stray dogs, pigs, chickens in the area near the Darna river are being attacked by leopards. Residents say that the number of leopards have increased in this locality. Citizens here have demanded that the forest department catch these leopards before they attack humans.

