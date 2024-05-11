Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nashik Municipal Corporation Organizes Bike and Car Rally for SWEEP Campaign

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) recently organized a two-day Bike and Car Rally as part of the SWEEP campaign. On the first day of the campaign, approximately 400 bikers from city enthusiastically joined the rally. Covering a total distance of 28 kilometers within the city, the rally commenced from the MNC office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan at 10 am.

The route of the bike rally included prominent landmarks such as Canada Corner, College Road, Bhosala College, Jehan Circle, Dongare Vasati Gruh, Ashokstambh, Gharpure Ghat, Malegaon Stand, Dindorinaka, Raviwar Karanja, Red Cross Signal, Shalimar, Gadkari Chowk, Abb Circle, Gangapur Road, and Ginara. By the end of the rally, bikers had completed 28 kilometers of the total distance.

One of the primary objectives of organizing this rally was to raise awareness among the city's first-time voters, as Nashik has recorded a significant number of such voters. The event aimed to educate and engage these new voters in the electoral process, encouraging them to exercise their right to vote responsibly.

The participation and enthusiasm witnessed during the rally reflect the community's commitment to civic engagement and the democratic process. Such initiatives by the NMC play a crucial role in fostering civic awareness and encouraging active participation in governance among residents, especially among the youth.