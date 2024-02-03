Lokmat felicitates forty brands of Nashik

“Developing any brand requires tremendous hard work. In some cases, it takes three generations putting in concerted efforts to establish their brand. This is truly commendable,” said the chief guest, renowned actress Madhura Velankar, during the Brands of Nashik Award ceremony organised by Lokmat Media Group. This event was held on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Hotel Enrise by Sayaji.

Renowned veteran actor Pradeep Velankar and Superintendent of Police (ACB) Sharmishtha Walavalkar graced the event with their presence. These dignitaries felicitated and conferred the Brands of Nashik Award on the directors of 40 prominent brands in Nashik during this event.

In the beginning, Madhura Velankar, Namkaran Aware, Chairman of Sinnar Taluka Industrial Co-Op Estate (STICE); Dinesh Vanarase of Niphad Taluka Education Society; Narayan Waje, Chairman of Shrimant Thorale Bajirao Peshve Urban Co-op Credit Society Ltd; and Babanrao Kangane lighted the ceremonial lamp. Renowned Kathak dancer Vidyahari Deshpande and her disciples performed Kathak in front of the dignitaries and awardees.

Vice President of Lokmat Media Group, BB Chandak welcomed everyone and delivered the introductory address. Executive Editor of the Nashik edition of Lokmat, Milind Kulkarni shed light on the criteria applied by Lokmat Media Group to select the 40 awardee brands. Bureau Chief of Lokmat Times, Nashik, Rikin Merchant was also present. Dr Ravindra Rajput and Shekhar Shrivastav expressed their feelings on behalf of all the awardees.