Lokmat Lokmat Sakhi Manch organises 'Sinduri Sham'

Lokmat News Network

NASHIK, JAN 9

Lokmat Sakhi Manch organised ‘Sinduri Sham’, a programme of super hit melodious songs, for the members of Lokmat Sakhi Manch, on January 6, at 5 pm, at Gurudakshina hall, College Road, Nashik.

Songs sung by Nandini Bagul, Ravindra Bagul, and Melody Queen Ragini Kamtikar entertained the audience. These talented singers captivated each individual present in the event. The audience enjoyed the programme, and the evening was filled with entertainment and delight.

BB Chandak, the Vice President of Lokmat Media Group, welcomed the chief guests, including Chairman of Ashoka Group Ashok Katariya, Principal of MVP’s Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic College Prashant Patil, Chairman of Bagad Properties Deepak Bagad, Director of Vishwas Co-op Bank Vishwas Thakur, Dr Raj Nagarkar of Manavata Hospital and Nikhil Mule. The programme was anchored by Smita Malpure.

It was a melodious event which included various superhit old songs, such as ‘Aaja shaam hone aayi’, ‘Sun beliya’, ‘Ye wakt’, ‘Sola baras’, ‘Diwani diwana’, ‘Kabhi tu chaliya lagta hai’, ‘Aate jate’, ‘Dil hai chotasa’, ‘Tum bin jiya jaye’, ‘Kehna hi kya’, ‘Bekhudi ka bada’, ‘Dil deewana’, ‘Jiya jale’, ‘Hum bane tum bane’, ‘Aaya mausam dosti ka’, ‘Mere jeevan saathi’, ‘Mere khwabo me’, ‘Aaj main upar’, ‘Aake teri baho me’, ‘Tum se jo dekhte hi pyar hua’, ‘Hum tum dono’ and many more.

The audience remembered and enjoyed the songs of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and SP Balasubramaniam. The songs enthralled the audience and released a diverse range of emotions, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of the attendees. The musical event created an environment filled with joy and enthusiasm.