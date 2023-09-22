Loss in crores to government: Adv Ahuja

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 20

The struggle that project victims were going through for the last 42 years, with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), has finally delivered a positive outcome. The High Court ruled in favour of the project-affected farmers and ordered the CIDCO to pay them with interest within two months, informed Adv Anil Ahuja in a press conference. The government, along with CIDCO, will be losing crores of rupees because of this. In 1981, the CIDCO administration acquired the land of Morwadi, Untwadi along with a part of Kamtwade village. Since then, court battles have been fought over space rates. The court even fixed the rate for CIDCO. However, CIDCO also approached the court, and the issue of farmers' compensation was kept pending. Out of 58 farmers, 17 approached the High Court and appealed. Based on this, the High Court ruled in favour of the 17 project-affected farmers. Adv Ahuja said that if CIDCO does not pay the money in the stipulated time, another petition will be filed for contempt of court and a process will be undertaken for confiscation. Nana Mahale, Anna Patil, Datta Patil, Rajesh Gadve, Laxman Jaibhave, Punjaram Gamane, Balasaheb Sonawane, Manik Jaibhave, Bharat Patil, Ram Patil and others were present.