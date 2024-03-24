Maffick, Spandan and Sparsh held with zest

Lokmat News Network

NASHIK, FEB 6

Annual Gatherings of KK Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research, KK Wagh Polytechnic, and KK Wagh College of Pharmacy run by KK Wagh Education Society were held with enthusiasm.

The ‘Maffick’ was organised at the KK Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research, while the programme ‘Spandan’ was held at KK Wagh Polytechnic, and KK Wagh College of Pharmacy organised the programme ‘Sparsh’.

Various competitions, such as Arts Competition which included Rangoli and Drawing competitions, along with Poster Presentation, and Open Mike competitions were held during the ‘Maffick’. A programme of melodious Marathi songs ‘Nakshatranche Dene’ and ‘Character Day’ was also held. Other events were also organised. Students showcased excellent artistic skills in the annual gathering.

Director of Public Relations Ajinkya Wagh, Arvind Patil, Pallavi Pandey, alumnus Prashant Khanolkar, Prof Chandrahas Halai, Ganesh Khelukar, Nikhil Talwar, Sneha Ghatmale, former Principal Dr Vasant Barve, Principal Dr KN Nandurkar, Principal PT Kadve and Dr KS Salunke and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Vilas Matsagar, Yogesh Gaidhani, Sunil Sangle, Dr Prashant Shirode supervised the work of the annual gathering. President of the institute Sameer Wagh, all the trustees and secretary Prof KS Bandi provided guidance for the success of the programme.