Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP Leader Dinkar Patil Speaks Out Against Seema Hiray’s Candidacy in Nashik West

In an exclusive interview with Lokmattimes.com, senior BJP leader Dinkar Patil spoke openly about the rising discontent within the BJP over the party’s decision to support Seema Hiray’s candidacy in Nashik West. Patil, who has been a loyal party member for over 12 years, expressed his dissatisfaction with how he and many local BJP workers feel sidelined, despite their significant contributions to the party.

Patil shared that a major internal meeting was held last week, where over 10 BJP office bearers and party workers voiced strong opposition to Seema Hiray’s re-nomination. These members, including Patil, demanded a fresh candidate, arguing that Hiray has failed to deliver on developmental promises over her two previous terms. However, despite these protests, the party announced its first list of candidates, which included Hiray’s name, sparking further frustration among the local ranks.

In the interview, Patil highlighted his personal grievances with the party’s leadership. He recalled supporting Hiray in 2019 with 11,000 votes, after which he was promised the mayor’s position— a promise that was never fulfilled. Additionally, he revealed that he was denied candidacy in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, despite his continued efforts for the party.

"I have been working for the BJP for the last 12 years, but my contributions have been ignored. 90% of BJP workers are opposing Seema Hiray. She will not win the election, but the party continues to support her." He said.

Patil criticized Hiray's performance, especially in Nashik’s industrial sector, pointing out that no new industries have been established in the area over the past decade, leaving local youth without employment opportunities. He added that the industry, including NIMA workers, are unhappy with Hiray due to an incident where her workers allegedly attacked NIMA staff.

In the last 10 years, all she has built is a green gym. This is not the development Nashik West needs." He added.

Patil confirmed that he is now planning to contest the election independently, or possibly with another party. He will make his decision after consulting with his supporters.

With growing unrest in Nashik’s BJP, this exclusive interview sheds light on the deepening divisions within the party as it heads toward the elections.