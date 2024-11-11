Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: District Administration Seizes Over Rs 17 Crore in Cash, Goods, and Drugs to Curb Voter Influence

With just eleven days remaining for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the district administration is ramping up efforts to curb the influence of illegal methods to sway voters. A significant amount of cash, goods, and illicit substances have been seized in the region as part of strict monitoring measures.

As of Saturday (9th), authorities have confiscated a total of Rs 8 crore 29 lakh 71 thousand in cash and Rs 8 crore 77 lakh 03 thousand worth of goods in an ongoing crackdown. District Election Officer and District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma confirmed that this operation will continue until Election Day, as teams deployed by the district and police administration intensify surveillance across the district.

The district authorities are closely monitoring activities to ensure a fair election process. Hidden channels used for transporting goods and cash to influence voters have come under scrutiny. Since the model code of conduct was enforced, routine inspections have been conducted, and actions have been taken based on complaints received.

In addition to cash, drugs are also being used to promote addiction and influence voters. A total of Rs 24 lakh 56 thousand worth of drugs have been seized across various locations, including 20 lakh 34 thousand rupees worth of ganja seized in Igatpuri. Other drug-related seizures include 42 thousand rupees in Chandwad, 13 thousand in Deolali, 1 lakh 65 thousand in Malegaon Central, 2 thousand in Malegaon Outer, and 2 lakh 01 thousand in Niphad.

Precious metals, including gold and silver, worth Rs 1 crore 3 lakh 82 thousand have also been confiscated from the district. The largest seizure came from Nashik Central, where goods worth Rs 1 crore 14 lakh were found, while Sinnar Constituency reported the seizure of materials valued at Rs 15 lakh 82 thousand.

With the elections fast approaching, authorities are determined to ensure that illegal activities do not disrupt the electoral process.