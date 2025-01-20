Maharashtra Govt Postpones Appointment of Guardian Ministers for Nashik, Raigad Amid Internal Disputes

The state government has postponed its decision on appointing guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad districts, just a day after announcing the list of guardian ministers for Maharashtra. A Government Resolution (GR), issued by the General Administration Department late on Saturday (January 18), suspended the appointments for these two districts.

The GR, numbered 202501192053255707, sparked widespread discussion after it surfaced on social media late at night. The suspension comes amid internal disagreements within the ruling coalition and objections from party members over the appointments.



Aditi Tatkare had been named guardian minister in Raigad, but her appointment faced opposition from local office bearers and Bharat Gogawale. Displeasure over the decision was openly expressed during a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) meeting in Shirdi on Sunday.



In Nashik, where three ministers represent the district, Girish Mahajan was expected to be appointed as guardian minister, especially considering the upcoming Kumbh Mela. However, internal discussions suggested dissatisfaction over the lack of representation for a BJP minister in Nashik.

Among the three ministers from Nashik:

Manikrao Kokate (NCP - Ajit Pawar faction) was given charge of Nandurbar.

Narahari Jirwal (NCP - Ajit Pawar faction) was appointed guardian minister for Hingoli.

Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena - Eknath Shinde faction), who served as Nashik’s guardian minister in the previous government, was not given the role this time.

Responding to his exclusion, Bhuse stated that senior leaders of all three coalition parties made the decision, and he has accepted it as a loyal party worker.

The postponement of appointments has raised eyebrows, especially as the Chief Minister is currently on an official visit to Davos, Switzerland. Observers believe the move reflects internal differences within the coalition.

The decision’s timing has surprised political circles and is likely to fuel further debates about the ruling coalition's unity and coordination.