Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Board Exams 2025 Begin Today; 78,123 Students to Appear in Nashik

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's Class 12 (HSC) exams begin today (February 11). A total of 78,123 students from Nashik district will take the exams across 125 centers. Strict measures have been put in place to prevent cheating, including a government order stating that any examination center found allowing malpractice will face permanent cancellation.

To ensure a fair examination process, a flying squad will conduct surprise inspections at exam centers. The education department had earlier organized an awareness campaign from January 20 to 26, warning students and schools against any unfair practices.

All students must arrive at their respective centers at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. Carrying a college ID and admit card is mandatory for entry.

A total of 40,528 students are appearing for the Science stream, including 21,607 boys, 18,917 girls, and 4 transgender students. The Arts stream has 24,179 students, with 12,837 boys and 11,342 girls. Commerce has 11,815 students, including 6,161 boys and 5,654 girls. Vocational courses have 1,512 students, including 1,131 boys and 381 girls, while Technical Science has 89 students, with 62 boys and 27 girls.

Exams will be conducted in 478 colleges across 125 centers in the district. The education department has introduced nine new centers this year. Additionally, 27 security guards will be deployed for monitoring.

The exams will continue till March 18, with authorities ensuring all guidelines are strictly followed. Students are urged to focus on their studies and avoid any unfair means, as strict action will be taken against those caught cheating.