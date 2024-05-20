Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nashik Records 6.4% Voter Turnout Rill 9 AM

During the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Nashik and Dindori constituencies have seen a modest voter turnout early in the day. By 9 AM, Nashik recorded a voter turnout of 6.45%, while Dindori constituency observed a turnout of 6.3%.

Voting commenced at 7 AM in both Nashik and Dindori constituencies. However, the extreme heatwave predicted for the day, with temperatures expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius, might impact overall voter participation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of scorching heat, which has led the administration to urge citizens to cast their votes before 10 AM to avoid the peak heat period.

Here is a detailed breakdown of voter turnout by 9 AM in the respective constituencies and their subdivisions:

Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency:

- Sinnar: 7.1%

- Nashik East: 6.48%

- Nashik Central: 7.12%

- Nashik West: 6.28%

- Deolali: 5.3%

- Igatpuri: 5.68%

Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency:

- Nandgaon: 6.51%

- Kalwan: 3.05%

- Chandwad: 8.08%

- Yeola: 6.4%

- Niphad: 6.1%

- Dindori: 7.5%