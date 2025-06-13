Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2025: NMC Announces New Ward Structure Ahead of Civic Polls

The Urban Development Department of Maharashtra has finalized a new ward structure for the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections. As per the revised plan, the number of corporators will increase from 115 to 122, following the rule of appointing one corporator for every 40,000 citizens. This decision comes as the city’s population has crossed 14.83 lakh, according to the 2011 Census.

The government has brought back the four-member ward system, similar to the 2017 structure. In the upcoming elections, NMC will have 29 wards with four members each and two wards with three members, making a total of 31 wards and 122 corporators.

This change cancels the earlier three-member ward structure, which was introduced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. At that time, 133 corporators were planned, assuming a 15% population rise. But following a legal dispute and the fall of the previous government, the new Mahayuti government reverted to the earlier four-member model.

Although the ward boundaries remain the same for now, they may be slightly adjusted if a new government order is received. However, reservation for different categories will change, and a lottery will be held to finalize this.

The Supreme Court has directed the state to conduct municipal elections within four months. The State Election Commission has instructed the Urban Development Department to prepare accordingly. With the new structure now confirmed, the path is clear for elections to take place soon.