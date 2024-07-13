Maharashtra: Nashik FDA Destroys 314 kg of Adulterated Paneer

For the past several days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been taking strict action against adulterated food items in Nashik city and district. Acting on secret information, FDA officials from Nashik conducted a raid at the Sinnar MIDC area.

On Thursday evening, July 11th, the FDA team raided Yashvi Milk and Milk Products located in Musalgaon MIDC, Sinnar. During the raid, they discovered that adulterated paneer was being produced for sale. Food Safety Officer Suvarna Mahajan led a thorough inspection under the Food Safety Standards Act, revealing that the factory was using refined palm oil, whey permit powder, and glycerol monostearate in the production of paneer.

The total stock of paneer produced at the factory, weighing 314 kg and valued at Rs. 53,380, was seized. Additionally, stocks of adulterated substances such as refined palm oil, whey permit powder, and glycerol monostearate were also seized after samples were taken.

As the adulterated paneer was perishable, it was destroyed on the spot to prevent consumption. This action was carried out under the guidance of Joint Commissioner Nashik Division Shailesh Adhav, with Assistant Commissioner (Food) Udayadat Lohkare, Food Safety Officer (Intelligence) Avinash Dabhade, Food Safety Officer Suvarna Mahajan, Yogesh Deshmukh, Sample Assistant Development Vispute, and Driver Sable playing key roles in the operation.

The samples collected have been sent to the Food Analyst at the Food Testing Laboratory, and further action will be taken once the report is received.

