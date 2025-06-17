Major Traffic Revamp Proposed for Nashik: MLA Farande Recommends Key Changes at Dwarka and Shalimar Chowks

Nashik city may soon see big changes in its traffic system as MLA Devyani Farande has suggested several measures to improve traffic flow at Dwarka Chowk and Shalimar Chowk. On Monday (16th), Farande, along with Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and other officials, inspected the areas of Dwarka, Shalimar, and Mumbai Naka

During the inspection, Farande recommended that the underpass at Dwarka Chowk should be closed, and the domes at all four entrances to the underpass should be removed. She also suggested that the traffic island located behind the Indira Gandhi statue at Shalimar Chowk should be removed completely to ease vehicle movement.

Further, she instructed that all encroachments on both sides of the road leading to Amardham should be cleared. Similarly, encroachments on both sides of the road from Dwarka Police Station to Wadala Naka should also be removed. Farande strongly emphasized that no political pressure should be entertained when taking action against business owners who have encroached on Shivaji Road, and strict cases should be filed against those trying to influence the process.

In addition, it was proposed that the stop for private bus operators at Dwarka should be shut down. For better bus traffic management, city buses entering from Mumbai Naka Police Station will move into the highway bus stand and exit towards Kalika Mandir. The Citylink bus stop near Mumbai Naka Police Station will also be shifted a little further to ensure smoother traffic flow.

If implemented, these changes are expected to bring major relief to the daily traffic congestion faced by commuters in these busy parts of Nashik.