Malegaon city celebrates Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya with zest

Malegaon, Jan 22

On the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ramlalla's idol in the temple at Ayodhya, fireworks were set off in various squares including the Shri Ram temples across the city. Various ceremonies including Maha Aarti, Bhajan, Shankhanad, and Maha Prasad were performed in various temples in the city. Also, a live broadcast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya was shown in some temples. The celebration was like Diwali as lamps were lit in the evening in Shree Ram and other temples.

The entire city turned saffron in the wake of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya. Apart from this, saffron flags were hoisted at various squares. Also, religious ceremonies were organised in major temples including Balaji Ram Temple, Ram Setu Temple, Killa Hanuman Temple, Navnath Temple, Savata Chowk Temple, and Ram Mandir in Agrasen Bhawan. It mainly featured Maha Aarti, Bhajans, and Shankhanad, and live performances of Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman, and Sita. Also, on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a rally was held in the entire city. Rangoli of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were drawn in front of each house. Sky lanterns and saffron flags were placed on the roof of each house. This created an unprecedented sense of religious atmosphere. Apart from this, at around 12.30 pm on Monday, when the ceremony was being held in Ayodhya, fireworks were set off in front of every house along with various squares.

Religious events in the city

Heavy bandobast was deployed by the police administration in the background of the idol Pran Pratistha ceremony. Also, there was a series of religious ceremonies organised in various temples. In some temples, lively scenes and magnificent rangolis attracted the attention of devotees. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Maha Aarti was performed in various temples following the distribution of Maha Prashad.