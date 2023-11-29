Malegaon depot earns Rs 1 cr revenue in 10 days

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, NOV 21

The state government's Mahila Sanman Yojana, in which women get 50 percent concession in ticket fares, has led to an increase in the number of women travelling by State Transport (ST) buses. Women preferred to travel by ST buses during this year’s Diwali. As per information available, the Malegaon depot has earned a revenue of Rs 1 crore in just 10 days. Despite the seasonal fare hike, many passengers still preferred ST buses over other vehicles. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has increased seasonal fares for a period between November 8 and 29. The depot earned Rs 1 core between November 11 to 20, with an average income of Rs 10 lakh per day.

-----------------

People returning to work locations

People who had come home for Diwali are finally heading back to their work locations. To ensure smooth and safe travel of these passengers, buses have been arranged from Nashik, Pachora, Chalisgaon, and Dhule.

-----------------

Good days for MSRTC

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent statewide protests by ST employees had led to a significant economic setback for the MSRTC. The financial crisis had put the Corporation in a difficult situation. Additionally, the Maratha agitation had also affected it, with instances of vandalism and destruction of buses reported in several districts. However, after the implementation of the Mahila Sanman Yojana by the state government, there has been a notable increase in the revenue of the MSRTC.