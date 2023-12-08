Malegaon police to implement ‘One Camera’ activity

Malegaon, Dec 6

As crimes are on rise in the city, Malegaon Police, in an attempt to control them, are seeking cooperation from the citizens. The initiative 'One Camera for Police' is being implemented in the city. Citizens have been urged to install CCTV under this initiative.

Malegaon city is known to be highly sensitive. Accordingly, efforts are made at various levels by the police administration to maintain law and order. A part of it is the concept of a camera for the police to curb the increasing number of vehicle thefts, house burglaries, chain snatching, and other thefts. The police administration has appealed to the public to implement this concept too.

Various shopkeepers, businessmen, schools, colleges, government establishments, power-loom operators, and factory owners in the city should install CCTV cameras in their establishments that also face the roads and public places. Inappropriate behaviour can be identified, caught and eventually prevented by this, as it will give great support to the police administration.

Thieves on the rise in Dyane

There are a large number of power looms in Dyane, a suburb of the city. The number of theft at looms has increased. Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse had instructed the police administration to increase patrolling in Dyane. Accordingly, the police administration has appealed to loom operators to respond to the camera concept.

Theft revealed with the help of CCTV

On November 29, two businessmen were traveling on a motorcycle with cash worth around Rs 2,50,000 within the Chhavani Police Station limits, when two thieves knocked them down and snatched the cash. Taking cognisance of the incident, the suspects were detained with the help of CCTV in the area where the theft took place. Rs 2,50,000 cash was seized from them along with a motorcycle.

One of the CCTV cameras installed by schools, colleges, and commercial firms should be for the police to prevent any untoward incident in the city and prevent crime. This will help avoid inappropriate behaviour while also helping the police. People should respond to this concept.

- Aniket Bharti, Additional Superintendent of Police, Malegaon.