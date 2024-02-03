Malegaon residents disgruntled due to poor waste management

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, Jan 30

The health of the residents of Malegaon is at risk due to the indiscriminate dumping of garbage in various locations in and around the city. This condition has led to a significant drop in the rankings of the municipal corporation in the Swachh Survekshan initiative, with the city ranking 32nd in the state. The new municipal commissioner faces a considerable challenge in addressing the issue of lack of waste management in the city.

The residents of densely populated areas in the city, including Collector Patta, Borse Nagar, Killa Police Station, Tamba Kata, and Mahadev Temple, are facing a substantial problem of garbage accumulation. Additionally, the presence of rotting waste, along with the free roaming dogs has led to a pervasive foul odour spreading throughout the residential areas. As a result, there is a growing concern for public health in the affected areas.

The Swachh Survekshan initiative conducted nationwide by the union government evaluates basic amenities such as health, roads, cleanliness, and waste disposal in urban areas. As per the 2023 survey, the municipal corporation was criticised for the inadequate provision of basic amenities and the lack of regular garbage disposal. This resulted in a low ranking of 32 in the state and 193 in the country. The poor ranking has sparked discussions among the citizens, and there is a rising demand for the municipal authorities to take necessary actions.

The lack of effective waste management leading to garbage piles in various parts of the city and the resulting uncleanliness are major concerns among citizens. The citizens are expressing dissatisfaction with the municipal administration due to the persistent issue of garbage dumps and unhygienic conditions in different areas. The situation has become even more critical as the health of the residents is at risk.

