Malegaon taluka gets maximum drought relief fund

Malegaon, Feb 8

As the rainfall was 50 to 75 percent, less than average this year, the kharif crops were adversely affected. Therefore, the government had declared 43 talukas as drought-prone. It included Malegaon, Sinnar, and Yeola talukas of the Nashik district. In Malegaon taluka, Rs 108.92 crore will be given to relieve the drought-hit farmers.

This year, drought was declared due to less rainfall, leading to more than 50 percent decrease in expected income, loss of crops, severe problem of fodder, and water shortage. After the drought was declared, the crop insurance company deposited the compensation amount in the bank account before Diwali.

Accordingly, since 151 villages in Malegaon taluka have been declared drought-prone, the funds of Rs. 108.92 crore will be distributed to 1,20,000 farmers.

The state government had declared drought on October 31. Relief has been announced based on the criteria of rainfall deficit, reduced groundwater level, soil moisture, area under kharif sowing, and condition of crops. Out of this, 24 talukas of 15 districts have severe drought and 16 talukas have moderate drought. In this, drought has been declared in Malegaon, Yeola, and Sinnar talukas. So the farmers will get the benefit.

Maximum amount for Malegaon.

As 151 villages in Malegaon taluka were worst hit by drought, a report was sent for adequate funds to compensate the farmers. According to this, Malegaon will be getting the maximum amount of Rs 108.92 crore.

The state government has implemented drought relief for farmers in Malegaon, Yeola, and Sinnar talukas. In this, drought relief has been announced for 1,20,000 farmers of Malegaon taluka. Soon the amount will be credited to the bank account of the farmers.

- Bhagwan Gorde, Taluka Agriculture Officer, Malegaon