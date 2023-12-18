Malhar devotees throng Shri Kshetra Chandanpuri

Malegaon, Dec 18

Thousands of Malhar devotees gathered for darshan on the occasion of Champashashti at Shri Kshetra Chandanpuri in Malegaon taluka. Various rituals were performed here. Malhar devotees chanted 'Yalkot, Yalkot, Jai Malhar'.

Srikshetra Chandanpuri Temple of Khandoba, Mhalsadevi, and Banai Devi is very famous. Khandoba Maharaj is the deity of Maharashtra. Chandanpuri has great religious significance as Banai Devi is his second wife. A Yatra is held here every year in the presence of lakhs of Malhar devotees.

On this occasion, daily worship, Kakad Aarti, Mukhwate Pujan and Naivedya were offered to the deity in Chandanpuri temple from early morning. Malhar devotees thronged the temple. Devotees from KaSaMaDe, Khandesh, Gujarat along with Malegaon taluka duly worshiped Khanderaya.

Jai Malhar Trust has deployed volunteers in the temple premises. Drinking water is available and CCTV cameras have been installed everywhere.

Satish Patil, President, Jai Malhar Trust Chandanpuri, Malegaon

Preparations have been made by the village administration for Champashashti and Yatrotsava. Street lights have been installed and the entire locality has been thoroughly cleaned.

Vinod Shelar, Sarpanch, Chandanpuri Village

