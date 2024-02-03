Manmad girl secures gold at Khelo India Youth Games 2024

Lokmat News Network

Manmad, Jan 27

Megha Aher from Manmad has secured a gold medal in 'Khelo India Youth Games 2024', which is underway in Chennai.

Megha Aher, born into a farmer’s family in Mandwad near Manmad, clinched a gold medal in weightlifting, by lifting a 45-kg weight category. Fulfilling the dreams of her parents, Megha registered her victory by lifting a total weight of 148 kg with 63 kg in the Snatch category, and 85 kg in the Clean and Jerk category. Krushna Vyavahare secured a bronze medal.

She is a student of Class 11 at Chatre Mahavidyalay in Manmad. This young girl receives guidance and coaching at the Jay Bhavani Gymnasium under the mentorship of senior coach Praveen Vyavahare.

Megha and Krushna's achievements were lauded by tmentors, including PG Dharwadkar, President PJ Dindorkar, Secretary Dinesh Dharwadkar, Director Nana Kulkarni, Prasad Panchavagh, Principal RN Thorat, Vice-Principal Sandeep Deshpande, Supervisor Sangeeta Potdar, and others. They expressed their pride and congratulations for the accomplishments of Megha and Krushna.

Krushna Vyavahare from Manmad had to settle for a bronze medal. He lifted 83 kg in the Snatch, 101 kg in the Clean and Jerk. He is studying at Good Shepherd High School, Manmad, and has won his first medal in the event. He is practicing under the guidance of sports coach Praveen Vyavahare and international coach Trupti Parashar.

