Manodhairya scheme increases morale of victims

Nashik, Nov 24

The government is implementing the Manodhairya scheme through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for the rehabilitation of women and children who are victims of sexual violence or acid attacks. According to the sources, financial assistance has been given to such victims under the scheme.

Implementation of Manodhairya first started on October 2, 2013 across the state, to provide financial assistance and rehabilitation to women and children who have been victims of rape, abuse, acid attack etc. This scheme has been implemented in a modified manner from the year 2017, said officials.

Under this scheme, the victims are counselled and given financial benefits for their rehabilitation. This office is situated in a separate building next to the Maruti temple in the premises of the District and Sessions Court. This office has all authority from acceptance of requisition application to the final approval.

The building provides immediate financial assistance and psychiatric services to the victims and their heirs. Support services such as shelter, counselling, medical aid, legal assistance, education and vocational training are also provided to their heirs as per their needs.

-Financial assistance of Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 3,00,000 is given to the victims. The main objective behind this scheme is to raise the confidence of the victims and regain their dignity and help them recover from the psychological shock.

-Under this scheme, a minimum of Rs 2,00,000 are given in case of rape and sexual abuse of children and a maximum of Rs 3,00,000 in special cases.

-In case of facial disfigurement or permanent disability of women and children injured in acid attack Rs 3,00,000 are given and Rs 50,000 for treatment of other types of body injuries.

Around 75 percent of the financial amount is kept as fixed deposit for three years. The remaining 25 percent of the amount is allowed to be spent by the adult victim, or their parents in case of minors.

If the victims are minors, 75 percent of the amount is deposited in their accounts as a fixed deposit. The amount cannot be withdrawn until the victim completes 18 years of age. The remaining 25 percent is allowed to be spent for the welfare of the child. But this amount cannot be withdrawn from the bank for at least three years. The interest on the amount is deposited every month in the savings account of the victim, parents through the bank.