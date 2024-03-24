Maratha community to file nominations of 450 independent candidates from Nashik

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 13

The state government has not handled the issue of the Maratha reservation properly. It has deceived the Maratha community. Injustice was done regarding reservation. To give a comprehensive reply to this, more than 450 independent candidates belonging to the Maratha community will file their nomination papers in Nashik constituency for Lok Sabha, informed Nana Bachhav, protestor of the Maratha community. He further said that the community will make trouble for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections.

According to Bachhav, the entire Maratha community will vote for Maratha candidates. Also, the Maratha community will not interact with the MLAs and MPs who were elected because of Maratha votes but remained silent during the community’s struggle to get reservation under the OBC quota.

Decision will be taken at the meeting

It is informed that 50 medical professionals from Nashik city will file nomination papers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. More than 200 citizens who have settled in Nashik from Marathwada will also file their nominations. In this regard, a meeting of the entire Maratha community will be held in Nashik in the next two days. More activists are likely to file their nominations then. Bachhav predicted that at least 450 people will file their nomination.

The government has ordered an SIT probe into Manoj Jarange-Patil’s agitation. This is a failure of the Maratha MLAs and MPs sitting in power, the Maratha community will never support those who cheat the community; which is what this planning is for. The community will show its place to the government which forgets the promise given to the Marathas in Mumbai, and also filed cases against the protestors from the community.

- Karan Gaikar, Coordinator, Maratha Kranti Morcha

In Mumbai, the government had promised to give a reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC quota. Apart from this, the Chief Minister had told Manoj Jarange-Patil at Vashi that an ordinance would be passed in this regard. No action was taken regarding it. Despite making various promises on the issues of the Maratha community, the government has taken no action. Its repercussions will be seen in the upcoming elections.

- Nana Bachhav, Maratha community activist