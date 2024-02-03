Marathas in district pledge allegiance to Manoj Jarange Patil

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 28

Maratha Kranti Morcha state coordinator Karan Gaikar proposed the resolution that Marathas in Nashik district will pledge allegiance to Manoj Jarange Patil. All the members of the community present raised their hands to show their collective consent to this resolution. Later, protestors who participated in the reservation battle from the beginning were felicitated at Shivtirth near Central Bus Stand.

Members of the Nashik District Maratha Kranti Morcha celebrated the victory by offering flowers to the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivtirth near CBS. They burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to the police personnel and journalists present there. Tributes were paid to Late MLA Annasaheb Patil, Krantisurya Annasaheb Javale Patil, Annasaheb Yerlikar, Prof Devidas Vadje, and late MLA Vinayak Mete on this occasion.

Social activists Nanasaheb Bachhav and others, who were on a symbolic hunger strike for 105 days, and indefinite hunger strike for six days for reservation, were honoured at this gathering.

Shivaji Sahane, Chandrakant Bankar, Hansraj Wadghule, Dr Sachin Deore, Yogesh Natkar, Somnath Jadhav, Sanjay Fadol, Mama Rajwade, and others were present.

---------------------

Quotes

In the future, whenever the Maratha warrior Jarange Patil calls us, all Marathas will stand by him with similar strength to win the court battle. On this day, we resolve to remain united and determined to maintain the unity of the Marathas in the future.

- Karan Gaikar, State Coordinator, Maratha Kranti Morcha

----------------

Whenever Jarange Patil will take some stand for Marathas, we will stand by him with all our strength and fight for the poor and underprivileged people.

- Nanasaheb Bachhav, Coordinator, Maratha Kranti Morcha

28PN75/77