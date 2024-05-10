Marathi Actor Pranit Hatte Denied Accommodation in Nashik Hotel for Being Transgender (Watch Video)

Pranit Hatte, a well-known transgender artist in the Marathi television industry, and the first recognizable face of the Marathi television through serial "Karbhari Laibhari," recently encountered a distressing incident during her visit to Nashik. Scheduled to attend an event on the 10th, Pranit faced discrimination upon her arrival at a hotel near Trimbak Naka in Nashik, where organizers had arranged accommodation for her.

Despite the booking made by the event organizers, Pranit was shockingly denied accommodation by the hotel managers, citing the hotel's policy of not permitting transgender individuals. Stunned by this discriminatory treatment, Pranit took to social media to share her ordeal, posting a video recounting the incident and seeking assistance from her followers.

Also Read | Nashik's Rain Preparedness: NMC Urges Evacuation of 1,077 Dilapidated Wadas Ahead of Monsoon.

In response to the hotel's refusal, Pranit promptly secured alternative accommodation elsewhere in the city. However, she expressed deep-seated indignation and concern over the incident, highlighting broader issues surrounding transgender rights and respect.

Marathi Actor Denied Hotel Room for Being Transgender

Meanwhile, Lokmat Times reached out to the hotel manager for clarification, who claimed that the hotel was fully booked at the time. "The hotel was fully booked. We had informed Pranit ma'am when a room became available, but she did not arrive," stated the manager.

Also Read | Nashik Weather Update: City Continues to Battle Prolonged Heatwave.

Pranit further detailed the disrespectful treatment she endured at the hotel's reception, emphasizing that even basic requests, such as for water, were met with disregard. This incident has reignited discussions about the rights and challenges faced by transgender individuals, shedding light on the persistent discrimination and prejudices prevalent in society.

The incident involving Pranit Hatte serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for greater awareness and advocacy for transgender rights, as well as the importance of fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for all members of society.