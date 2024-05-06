Masharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Faction Suffers Blow as Vijay Karanjkar Joins Eknath Shinde in Nashik

The Uddhav Thackeray faction has suffered a major setback in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Karanjkar of the Thackeray faction was upset after the Maha Vikas Aghadi fielded Rajabhau Waze as a candidate. Karanjkar was working as the Lok Sabha organizer of the UBT group. However, Vijay Karanjkar has now joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Karanjkar was preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. But at the last moment, Uddhav Thackeray turned the word around and denied me a ticket, Karanjkar alleged.

Vijay Karanjkar joined the Shiv Sena late last night, where he said that he joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde, who is a savior of Shiv Sainiks. "For the last 13 years, I have worked as a Shiv Sainik according to the principles of Bal Thackeray. For the last one-and-a-half years, I have traveled to Lok Sabha constituencies and campaigned. But at the last minute, they (the UBT group) betrayed me by nominating those uninterested. No one even took notice of what I was cheated on." Karanjkar alleged that work in the party was against Bal Thackeray's views.

"There is no element and essence left in the present UBT group. Such people are walking around Matoshree, whatever they are doing, they will be punished. The traitors behind the scenes are hidden in Matoshree. I am confident that in the coming days, we will do the work that Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe want under the leadership of Eknath Shinde," Karanjkar said.

"Those who accuse us should first introspect and then accuse others. Many people have had experiences like Vijay Karanjkar. You'll be talked about as good officials as long as you're there. Hundreds of office-bearers, including 50 MLAs, and 13 MPs, are joining the Shiv Sena (Shinde) today. It's all wrong and one man could not be right. I don't want to give advice. He (Uddhav Thackeray) advises big people, he also advises the Supreme Court," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Vijay Karanjkar has been appointed as deputy leader of Shinde Shiv Sena and Nashik district liaison chief.