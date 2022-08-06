Massive fire breaks out in Nashik's Kabir Nagar slum due to cylinder explosion

A massive fire has broken out in Kabirnagar slum in Dwarka area of ​​Nashik city. It is reported that four cylinders have exploded in this incident so far. All fire stations have been alerted. 10 fire engines have reached the spot. Along with this, two ambulances number 108 have been dispatched to the spot.

Three people have been seriously injured in a fire in Nashik's Dwarka. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. Due to the fierce fire, the residents of the neighborhood are sitting on the road with cylinders from their houses. Citizens are running because of the fire. As a precaution, roads leading to Sarda Circle, Wadala Naka, Dwarka have been closed.