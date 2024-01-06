MCOCA to be imposed for selling gutkha

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 4

The government's stand for the gutkha ban is strict and gutkha worth Rs 70 crore has been seized so far. A committee will be formed to take action against gutkha sellers located within 500 meters of school premises, informed the State Minister for Food and Drug Administration Dharmaraobaba Atram. He announced that if action is taken three times in the case of gutkha sale, the shopkeeper will be booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

He was speaking to reporters after a review meeting of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held in the city. He reviewed the functioning of the FDA in the five districts of the division and the actions taken so far in this meeting. He informed that the system for checking adulteration will be made more efficient by creating a laboratory on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. Acknowledging the fact that there is a delay in the action, including sample testing, with just three functioning laboratories, he informed that the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has given his approval for more and that 500 people will be recruited in this department soon. He also informed that 10 mobile laboratories are in progress.

Speaking about the low-standard food in hotels, he also said that a campaign will be implemented to provide clean food.

He further informed that action has been taken against people involved in the Kutta Goli case in Malegaon. He also said that people should look into the dates and other matters regarding adulterated paneer and sweets found during Diwali. Atram appealed to the citizens to come forward with any information in this regard and report on the toll-free number. Action will be taken, he guaranteed. He avoided commenting on Jitendra Awhad saying that he did not know him.

Info

Minister Dharmaraobaba Atram warned that action will be taken against the shopkeepers selling medicines without a doctor's prescription, saying that cases of online sale of medicines without a doctor's prescription have come to light.