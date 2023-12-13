Meeting held to discuss ways to reduce child mortality rate

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 13

The meeting of the Child Mortality Investigation Committee was held in Ravsaheb Thorat auditorium of the Zilla Parishad on Tuesday, December 12, to study the causes of deaths in children, and ways to prevent it. Under the chairmanship of Zilla Parishad CEO Ashima Mittal, deaths of nine children in the last three months were discussed in detail in the meeting. In a bid to prevent future deaths, medical officers, health workers, paediatricians from rural hospitals, and Asha volunteers were informed about preventive measures and the timely implementation of action plans.

Malnourished children will be regularly visited by Asha volunteers. The taluka health officers have been asked to conduct an investigation into all child and maternal mortalities at the taluka level. The report is to be sent to the district level authorities. Medical officers and staff are also being trained on the diagnosis and treatment of children's illnesses at primary health centres. Furthermore, a proposal to purchase equipment for the Microbiology Department to diagnose and control infectious diseases has been submitted to the District Planning Committee (DPC) for approval, said officials.

For this meeting, various officials and professionals were present, including Civil Surgeon Dr Charudatt Shinde, Paediatrician Dr Pankaj Gajare, Resident Medical officer Dr Suryavanshi, taluka health officers, medical officers, and other officials and staff. Parents of the children were also in attendance.

As per the data of the past three years, the mortality rate of infants (0 to 1 year) and children (0 to 5 years) is lower in Nashik district compared to the state's child mortality rate. To achieve this, the Health Department has been implementing various campaigns. Accordingly, training programs for medical staff, taluka and district-level child mortality investigation meetings, have been organised to effectively implement programmes to reduce child mortality rate.