Mega Investment of Rs 14,000 Crore Coming to Nashik: Industry Minister Uday Samant

A mega investment ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹14,000 crore is expected in Nashik, announced Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant. He stated that a well-known investor is planning a major project in the city that will require 400 acres of land. Discussions with farmers for land acquisition have already started, and the process is expected to be completed within a year. The project is likely to begin soon after.

During a press conference held after his meeting with industrial organizations in Nashik, Samant shared additional development plans for the city. He informed that 25 acres of land in Rajur Bahula have been made available for setting up an IT Park. Additionally, a common facility center will be developed on 15 acres in Adgaon, which had been announced earlier. These projects are aimed at strengthening the industrial and IT infrastructure of Nashik.

To control pollution in the Godavari River, a Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) worth ₹12 crore will also be built. The tender process for the CETP has already been initiated, Samant confirmed.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held at the District Collector’s office to review various ongoing and upcoming projects. Present at the meeting were MLA Seema Hiray, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, MIDC Regional Officer Deepak Patil, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, AIMA President Lalit Bub, and several other industry leaders including Sachin Shah, Milind Rajput, Dhananjay Bele, Manish Rawal, Harshad Bele, Rajendra Vadnere, and Rajendra Ahire.

This large-scale investment is expected to provide a significant boost to Nashik’s industrial growth, generate employment, and improve infrastructure across the region.