Members of Maratha community protest against Bhujbal

Nashik, NOV 18

Food and Civil Supplies Minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal targeted Manoj Jaranje-Patil during the OBC Bachav Elgar Sabha held on Friday, November 17. Following this, the Maratha community became aggressive. Members of the community in Igatpuri protested in front of Bhujbal's convoy on Saturday, November 18, on Modale Road. After the convoy left, an attempt was made to burn tires on the road.

A programme was organised in Igatpuri taluka on Saturday to felicitate newly elected Sarpanch. Security of Bhujbal was beefed up as he went to attend this programme. However, members of the Maratha community protested against Bhujbal. At one place, an attempt was made to protest by burning tires on the road. The police immediately intervened and extinguished the tyre. Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal attended the programme.

Enhanced security measures were implemented from Nashik to Bhujbal's destination. A significant number of police personnel were deployed at Wadivarhe Phata and on the route. As a precautionary measure, the police had informed businesses here to close their shops for some time. During the protest, the police detained the youth involved in the agitation.

