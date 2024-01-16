Mercury drops to 11.1 degree Celsius in city

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 15

The city and the surrounding area witnessed a sudden drop in the temperature on Monday, January 15, recording 11.1 degree Celsius, which is the lowest temperature this winter so far.

Until now, the temperature had not dropped below 12 degree Celsius. Nashikites are now feeling the cold.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is an indication that cold intensity will increase in the state over the next week. Due to the rapid drop in temperature during nights, the minimum temperature reached as low as 11.1 degree Celsius on Monday morning at around 8:00 am. This is the first time this season that such a low minimum temperature has been recorded. With the increasing cold, citizens can now be seen wearing sweaters and blankets during mornings and evenings.

This cold spell is expected to continue throughout the week, leading to a surge in demand for warm clothing. In the previous week, the minimum temperature recorded was 17.7 degree Celsius. Suddenly, there has been a significant change in the weather conditions this week, with a rapid drop in the temperature.

------------------------------------------

Minimum temperatures of the city over the past seven years (in degrees Celsius):

2017: 5.5 (January 22)

2018: 5.1 (December 29)

2019: 9.1 (February 9)

2020: 6.0 (January 17)

2021: 9.1 (February 9)

2022: 6.3 (January 25)

2023: 7.6 (January 10)