MIDC takes note of entrepreneurs’ warning

Sinnar, Nov 23

Entrepreneurs in Sinnar had warned of going on a hunger strike if the work on the main road in Malegaon industrial estate does not start. After this warning, the officials of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) held an urgent meeting and started asphalting and repairing the main road.

The work on this road was substandard. In this regard, a meeting was held two months ago in the presence of MLA Manikrao Kokate, the officials of MIDC, and office-bearers of Sinnar Industrial and Manufacturers Association (SIMA). In the meeting, MIDC officials promised to repair the road within 15 days. However, even after two months, no work was done on the road. Workers were suffering due to big potholes on the road and dust blown by heavy vehicles. The SIMA had warned of a chain hunger strike if the main road would not be completed by October 20. MIDC took serious note of this warning. MIDC’s Executive Engineer Jaywant Borse, Deputy Executive Engineer Jayant Pawar, and others came to Sinnar on Friday and held a meeting with the SIMA office-bearers as well as entrepreneurs. They gave a written assurance that the road work would start soon. A road work contractor was also called in that meeting. Entrepreneurs took all of them to the task, asked various questions, and warned of agitation again if quality work is not done. Secretary of SIMA Baban Waje, Treasurer Rahul Navale, Trustee Maruti Kulkarni, SK Nair, Mukesh Deshmukh, Shekhar Chothave, Shantaram Darute, Nilesh Gawand, Dnyaneshwar Bhagwat, Laxman Dole, Sharad Tarle, and other entrepreneurs were present.

Chain hunger strike suspended for now

The entrepreneurs told MIDC officials that the contractor should not be paid if quality work is not done. Executive Engineer Borse appealed to SIMA to call off the chain hunger strike and cooperate with the MIDC. Hunger strike was suspended after the entrepreneurs were assured that the road work would be done in time and of appropriate quality.

The MIDC started working on Monday. The office-bearers of SIMA inspected the work and instructed Sub Engineers that the work should be completed with quality. They said that the asphalt laid on the road is of good quality and has been tested.

