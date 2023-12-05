Ministry of Forests approves Rs 25 cr for Van Bhawan

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 5

District-level and divisional-level offices of various branches under Nashik Forest Circle are scattered all over the city. All these offices will soon be under one roof. An up-to-date, four-storey administrative building, Van Bhawan, will be constructed on an area of about 1 hectare at the site of the old offices on Trimbak Road. For this, a fund of Rs 25 crore has been approved by the Ministry of Forests.

Two districts of Nashik and Ahmednagar come under Nashik Forest Circle. An administrative building, 'Aranya Sankul’, in the premises of the Chief Conservator of Forests office is in front of the Tribal Development Commissionerate building. The Nashik Wildlife Department is functioning on the ground floor of the Aranya Sankul. The offices of the Sub Conservator of Forests along with the Assistant Conservator of Forests, as well as the offices of the Divisional Forest Officer (Vigilance), are housed in this building. There is a separate building of Forest Development Corporation in this premises. Forest Department (East) has its Conservator of Forest office at MICO Circle on Trimbak Road. Also in Untwadi, there is the Sub Forest Conservator office of the Forest Department (West) and the Nashik Forest Range office. The office of the Divisional Forest Officer of the Social Forestry Department is in the Nashik Road Divisional Commissionerate premises. Thus, various offices of the Forest Department are currently functioning at different locations. This causes inconvenience to forest officers and employees as well as the citizens. A main administrative building was demanded to house all these offices so that office work would be facilitated and streamlined.

The proposal was sent to the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Department of Budget, Planning and Development, Nagpur. According to the circular of the Finance and Public Works Department, the government has approved a budget of Rs 25 crore. The ordinance in this regard was released on Tuesday, November 5 under the signature of Vivek Hoshing, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Forests.

Info

Proposed new building

-Four floors excluding the ground floor (Construction 4,677.71 square meters).

-Green building with rainwater harvesting.

-Separate parking lot, landscaping, internal roads, two lifts, updated emergency fire fighting system, and others.