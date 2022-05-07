Minor boy runs away from home due to addiction to mobile games

The minor son of Javare family living in Raher village in Naigaon taluka of Nanded district had gone missing suddenly. His father had lodged a complaint with the Kuntur police station in Nanded. From there, the railway police alerted the railway police in all the districts and informed them about the description of the minor boy. After this, Nashik Road Police started searching the trains. Police Inspector Mahesh Kulkarni along with his team started checking the bogies of every express train coming from Nanded. A photo of the minor was posted on the WhatsApp group of the local railway police. Police launched a search based on the photograph. Meanwhile, when the Tapovan Express train came to platform number three on Nashik Road, police Vijay Kapile checked the train. The children got out of train with the passengers. One of the boys was hiding his face. When the boy was asked his name, he just said his name was Nagesh. So the police took him into custody and brought him to the outpost. The police informed the Kuntur police of Nanded. After this, the father of the minor boy came to Nashik Road and took possession of his son again from the railway police.

"I have come to Nashik to meet a friend of mine, he had come to Nashik from Nanded two months ago," he said. When the police investigated, it was concluded that none of his friends named Karan had come to Nashik. Police sources said that the boy was lying and playing PUB-G game and reached Nashik by train.

He had Rs. 550 saved with him. From there he traveled from Raher to Narsi and from Narsi to Nanded. He did not get a ticket on arrival at Nanded railway station; So he took Tapovan Express. From this express, he traveled secretly and reached Nashik Road directly. Police made him aware of the dangers posed to children on train journeys.