Miscreants vandalise car

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 21

Miscreants recently vandalised a four-wheeler by breaking its glass. The incident took place near Shri Ganesh Mahadev Temple in Shivaji Nagar, Satpur. A complaint has been filed at Gangapur police station regarding this incident. Boys aged between 16 and 20 have been creating nuisance in the premises of the Shri Ganesh Mahadev Temple for the past four to five months. They have been involved in activities such as consuming alcohol, smoking cigarettes, and causing distress to passersby, including women. Recently, they broke windows of a car (MH15-GX-7708) belonging to Eknath Fargade, who has filed a case with the Gangapur police. Eknath Fargade has requested the Gangapur police station to take strict action against these troublemakers.