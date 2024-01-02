MMC prepares 352 beds for isolation

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Malegaon, Dec 28

Against the backdrop of surging cases of JN. 1, a new variant across the country, the Public Health Department had given instructions to the Health Department of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) to be alert. Accordingly, 352 beds have been arranged in the city for isolation and oxygen.

Malegaon city was a hotspot in the state during the Covid epidemic. Therefore, after the discovery of a new variant, the Public Health Department has instructed the Malegaon Municipal Corporation to be alert. Accordingly, the Health Department has given orders to the officers and employees of 14 health centres to take necessary measures.

Info

Inspection by Health Department

The Health Department has been asked to be alert so that the number of COVID-infected patients does not increase in the city. According to Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav, Health Officer Dr Jayshree Aher and others inspected the system implemented during the Covid crisis. During the inspection, essential facilities, systems, available health personnel, and instructions to increase the staff as necessary have been given. Arrangements were made by the MMC’s Health Department in Malegaon Camp for the examination of COVID-infected and suspected patients. Dr Aher has appealed that suspected patients should get tested for Covid.

Info

450 Oxygen Cylinders

Covid infected and critical patients need oxygen. For this purpose, the Health Department has arranged for 450 oxygen cylinders. There is a separate system for oxygen supply and this can fill up to 460 cylinders per day.

Info

Facility as follows:

Total beds 352

General Bed 136

Oxygen bed 117

ICU Bed 102

Photo (28Malegaon)