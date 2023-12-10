MMC to implement cluster school initiative

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Malegaon, Dec 9

The Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) has decided to start cluster schools so that education will be provided to students in the schools with low attendance. Notably, 55 out of 83 schools run by the MMC will continue at full capacity. Approximately 28 schools with low student attendance will be closed. This decision will be sealed by Commissioner Bhalchandra Gosavi in the new year.

To provide free education to children from families with meagre income, the Municipal Corporation has set up 83 schools, including two Marathi and 81 Urdu medium schools in the city. From these schools, 575 teachers are imparting knowledge to students. Under the Right to Education Act, every student in the state needs to get an education near his or her home, so the Municipal Corporation has arranged schools in every area. However, since the parents prefer English medium schools, the number of students in many schools run by MMC is decreasing.

Due to the low number of students in many schools, the teachers are demotivated and hence, neglecting the remaining students. Therefore, the cluster school initiative will be implemented by the Municipal Corporation. This initiative does not involve closing schools or reducing the posts of teachers. The main objective is to provide adequate educational facilities to the students from the point of view of quality and providing scope for development.

As the population of the minority community is large in the city, there are 81 Urdu medium schools and two Marathi medium ones in different areas. Some of these schools have satisfactory attendance, while some schools have low attendance. Hence, these schools will be closed and merged with others. The MMC administration is tasked with consolidating the schools with low attendance and continuing 55 out of 83 schools.